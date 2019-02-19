Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows set a record for snowfall in February with 205 inches for the month.

New legislation the books to declare climate change a national emergency, all the while ignoring the Grand Solar Minimum. Snow was going to be a thing of the past, record snow at Squaw Valley for 2nd year in a row, Mammoth buried, northern hemisphere snow totals up and a look at Ghost Apples, the future of our global agricultural output.


