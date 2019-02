© NASA



The Sierra Nevada is really living up to its name "snowy mountain range" this year 🏔. With snow reports coming in feet & snow storms still moving in, it's now home to the snowiest ski resort in the U.S. Our @NASAEarth satellites captured its 2019 look: https://t.co/OKycnJWwI0 pic.twitter.com/zKqPOQvCa3 — NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2019



Satellite images released by NASA this week put the massive amount of snow in California's mountains into perspective., and more rainfall is expected."The Sierra Nevada is really living up to its name 'snowy mountain range' this year. With snow reports coming in feet & snow storms still moving in, it's now home to the snowiest ski resort in the U.S.," NASA tweeted.leading to it becoming the "snowiest ski resort" currently in the U.S.. In just Nov. 2018, the range was 44 percent of of normal.And it could mean good news going into 2019 and dealing with drier months down the road."Spring and summer melt from the Sierra Nevada plays a crucial role in recharging California's reservoirs. Though conditions could change, California drought watchers are cautiously optimistic that the boost to the snowpack will insulate the state from drought this summer," NASA's Earth Observatory blog reports.