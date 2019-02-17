SNOW TOTALS

The latest storm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe area dropped another 30 inches of snow at Squaw Valley's upper mountain, breaking the record at the resort for most snowfall in February.at its upper mountain and more is currently coming down.With 18 inches of overnight snow at Squaw's upper mountain and 11 inches of overnight snow at Alpine's upper mountain, the resort is asking guests to be patient as crews dig lifts out and complete avalanche mitigation."What we're running into now is things are just very buried, to the point where we have to dig out under chairlifts midway up the lifts to ensure there's enough clearance for the chair to get over the snow," said Hepburn."It's all just dig out mode, and what a lot of people don't realize is, in order to access a lot of our terrain at both mountains, we have to rebuild the access roads every time with groomers. It takes a lot of work just to get those roads rebuilt just so that we can start actually getting personnel out to those lifts."Snow is expected to continue to accumulate at local ski resorts throughout today and tomorrow, adding to an already impressive month of snowfall.For the 2018-19 season, Northstar has received a total of 414 inches of snow at the summit, thus far.Across the lake, Heavenly Mountain Resort gained 28 inches of snow since yesterday for a seven-day total of 112 inches. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was hit with 24 inches in the past 24 hours for a seven-day total of 94 inches.Boreal Mountain California also picked up 24 inches of snow since yesterday, giving the mountain 106 inches in the past week.Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort reported 31 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, while the cross-country center said it picked up 28 inches.