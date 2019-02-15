snow

Tahoe snow covers vehicle
Mother Nature turned the snow back on Thursday, dumping nearly 3 feet of fresh powder in 24 hours at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

Along with dumping deep snow, this winter storm also is causing operational problems at some resorts. Heavenly Mountain Resort is on a delayed opening. Heavenly is planning on opening at 10 a.m. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is closed for the day.



Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Friday morning:

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 25 inches at its base and 34 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 28 inches at its base and 38 inches at its summit.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 33 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 39 inches.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 21 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 31 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 30-36 inches. The resort will be closed Friday, Feb. 15.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 20 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 29 inches.