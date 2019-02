© Alternative Police Nationale / Facebook



A terrified French policewoman was left in tears after an astonishing and violent attack on a police van by a swarm of Yellow Vest protesters in Lyon.Distressing footage of the attack on Saturday shows two road safety officers stuck in gridlocked traffic as they are increasingly surrounded by Yellow Vest protesters, who suddenly turn on their vehicle.One of the officers can be heard radioing for backup, saying: "We are under attack."to ward off the aggressive crowd and allow the officers to return to the station safely.As the crowd dissipates, the relieved, and short of breath, driver can be heard saying, "I was so scared." A photo of the vehicle, shared by a police union, shows the immense damage that was caused.The alternative police union, CFDT, who released the shocking video clip said they did so "to show the extreme violence that the police are facing in the daily life and the remarkable cold blood that our two colleagues were shown."French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner took to Twitter to condemn the "unbearable violence," while the police commissioner's union tweeted their support for the two officers under attack. Police have opened an investigation into the incident, according to a statement The incident came as Yellow Vest protesters markedThe protests began as a movement against fuel price hikes and turned into a rebellion against French President Emmanuel Macron's liberal economic and social policies. Recently, they have been marred by instances of severe violence.While the