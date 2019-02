© Jasper Juinen



Monsanto Co. has been sued by thousands of farmers and others who blame their cancers on its massively popular Roundup weedkiller. Now Germany's Bayer AG , which bought the agriculture giant last year, faces a claim that it deceived home gardeners about Roundup's impact on their gut bacteria and their health.The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, claims that labels on products such as Roundup's Weed & Grass Killer falsely assured consumers that they target an enzyme not found "in people or pets."According to the suit -- which names three consumers as plaintiffs seeking unspecified monetary damages and class action status -- Roundup's active ingredient glyphosate attacks an enzyme also found in the beneficial intestinal bacteria of humans and some animals.Scotts didn't respond to emailed requests for comment. James Hagedorn, chief executive officer of Scotts, said in a November call with analysts that the company is "indemnified for any glyphosate litigation in our role as their marketing agent."U.S. sales of Roundup in the gardening category totaled $295 million in 2017, according to the latest data available from market researcher Euromonitor. The chemical is also a backbone of modern farming. Monsanto's agricultural-productivity segment brought in $3.7 billion in 2017, with Roundup sales the lion's share.Bayer has said that U.S. courts will ultimately find that glyphosate isn't responsible for Johnson's cancer. Monsanto has said for decades that glyphosate is safe.Wednesday's complaint focuses on glyphosate's alleged role in the intestines. Gut bacteria have become a major focus of medical research , with an unhealthy microbiome linked to everything from obesity to depression "This lawsuit represents the latest front in the ongoing fight for transparency on glyphosate," plaintiffs' attorney Clark A. Binkley said in an email. "By filing in Missouri, we're bringing that fight home to Monsanto."The case is Jones et al. v. Monsanto Co. et al., U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri (Kansas City).