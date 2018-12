Kathleen DiChiara did everything right when it came to taking care of her health. She exercised regularly and avoided "junk foods," eating all the right things - yet her health failed, as did her family's. After doing some detective work, she discovered that the foods she and her family were eating contained "secret ingredients" - one of which was glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup. After switching her family to a non-GMO, all-organic diet, those health problems miraculously cleared up.Jeffery Smith, founder of the Institute for Responsible Technology , co-directed Secret Ingredients with filmmaker Amy Hart. Smith has been speaking out about the health dangers of GMO foods around the world since the 1990s.The film has been endorsed by several medical experts, including neurologist and author Dr. David Perlmutter , who appears in the film. He points out that glyphosate is essentially an antibiotic. As such, it kills bacteria - including the beneficial bacteria that exists in our own gastrointestinal tracts.Indeed, the association between glyphosate and the destruction of gut flora has been known and documented for several years. In 2013, a study published in the journal Entropy discovered evidence of numerous links between glyphosate exposure and chronic diseases of all kinds. This was all found to be caused by glyphosate's mechanism of action and the way it destroys probiotic gut flora.Hopefully, Secret Ingredients will prove to be another nail in Monsanto's coffin. Since the company was successfully sued last summer by a former groundskeeper dying from lymphoma, it has been increasingly difficult to hide the truth about glyphosate. The film is available through Amazon and iTunes as well as the film's website. You also can view the trailer on YouTube.