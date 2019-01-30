© Reuters / Alexander Natruskin



Moscow has scoffed at a report alleging that Russia offered to build North Korea a nuclear power plant, in exchange for dismantling its nuclear weapons. Russia's envoy to North Korea said the story was steeped in "stupidity."Citing anonymous intelligence officials, the Washington Post reported that the Kremlin made a secret proposal to North Korea, last year, in which the 'hermit kingdom' would receive a nuclear power plant if it gave up its nuclear weapons.The report claimed that as a part of the deal, the Russian government would operate the plant and transfer all waste back to Russia, reducing the risk that North Korea could use the power plant to build nuclear weapons.Russian officials, however, wasted little time in dismissing WaPo's scoop as hogwash.Matsegora further noted that the exorbitant cost of fuel and the removal of waste was clearly not taken into consideration when the Washington Post decided to present this alleged "secret proposal" as genuine.Despite considerable progress in reconciliation between North and South Korea, Washington continues to exert pressure on Pyongyang, lobbying for further UN sanctions against Kim Jong-un's regime. The Pentagon lists North Korea as a primary missile threat outpacing Iran, Russia and China, according to US Missile Defense Review published in January.