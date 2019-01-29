Society's Child
Antifa member killed after pulling gun on cops at a middle school
Mon, 28 Jan 2019 20:37 UTC
"An armed man involved in a custody dispute was shot to death by Eugene police during a struggle just outside Cascade Middle School Friday morning," said KOIN. "Authorities said they were called to the school shortly before 10:30 a.m. to escort the man from the school. As they were walking him out, authorities said, he produced a gun."
Charlie Landeros was a far-left activist who used they/them/theirs pronouns. He had recently lost custody of his child, which is reportedly why he was at the school in the first place. He had a loaded pistol in his person, and extra 9mm ammunition in his backpack.
"Landeros was a member of Community Armed Self Defense (CLDC), a group that was created as a "new liberatory and inclusive space for all oppressed peoples to learn about armed self-defense," according to the group's Facebook page, which is no longer publicly available on Facebook as of 4 p.m. Saturday," said a local news report.
The group outwardly hated police. Its Facebook page is archived here.
"The police are not here to protect us. They are more likely to harm us themselves than they are to 'serve or protect' us," the page reportedly said.
He led a protest of the University of Oregon president, in which his group of leftist activists rushed the stage from which the president was speaking, shutting down the event.
"A group of about 45 protesters identifying as 'the UO Student Collective' rushed the stage shortly after Interim Vice President of Student Life Kevin Marbury took the podium to introduce Schill. Just a few minutes later administration vacated the ballroom, abandoning efforts to make the formal address," according to a local news report.
Landeros was also connected with an Antifa-related group called United Front: Families Resisting & Organizing Nonviolently Together.
"A week ago this morning, the Eugene Police killed our friend and our comrade, Charlie Landeros. Charlie was a community leader, a teacher, an active and outspoken activist, a gardener, a loving partner, a devoted father, a good friend," said the organization's Facebook page on Jan. 18.
The group accused the police of "withholding information from the public and CDLC." The CLDC is also a far-left activist group.
But the police released full body camera footage of the incident, which shows Landeros' failure to comply. (View here: graphic content warning).
The far-left is attempting to turn Landeros into a social justice martyr. In reality, he was a deadbeat who brought a weapon to a middle school (a gun-free zone, by the way) and refused to comply with police officers when they ordered him off the property.