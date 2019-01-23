The media piled on the Covington Catholic teens for 'disrespecting' and 'mobbing' the poor Vietnam Vet - how dare these boys be so disrespectful to a man who served in one of America's nastiest wars!Except he didn't.Nathan Phillips served in the United States Marines from 1972-1976.Retired US Navy SEAL Don Shipley, who is known for publicly outing people for 'stolen valor,' obtained Nathan Phillips' DD-214 form and exposed the truth.Nathan Phillips was enlisted under the name Nathaniel Richard Stanard."Nathaniel Phillips enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves on May 20th, 1972 and served until May 5th, 1976," Don Shipley said as he read the DD-214 form.Shipley said sarcastically.Shipley continued,- while he served in Lincoln, Nebraska,Nathan Phillips went AWOL THREE TIMES while he was stationed at El Toro Marine Base in Southern California, according to his DD-214 form.On Monday, the Washington Post quietly issued a correction to their story about Nathan Phillips, saying that while he served in the Marines, he was never deployed to Vietnam.He never went to Vietnam - but this lie was previously used to help raise money for a documentary about his life.The mainstream media ran with a narrative without fact checking and spread lies about the Covington teens to push their left-wing, anti-Christian agenda.The media has just one job...and they fail at it everyday.