Nathan Phillips Covington Catholic
The Washington Post has had to issue yet another retraction after falsely claiming that far-left Native American activist Nathan Phillips served in the Vietnam War. He didn't - but this lie was previously used to help raise money for a documentary about his life.

On Monday, the Washington Post quietly issued a correction to their story about the activist, saying that while he served in the Marines, he was never deployed to Vietnam.

"Correction: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly said that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. Phillips served in the U.S. Marines from 1972 to 1976 but was never deployed to Vietnam," the update reads.


This wasn't the first time that Phillips has misrepresented his service.

In 2012, over $6,000 was raised for a documentary about his life in which he claimed to be a Vietnam veteran.

In a video about the documentary, director Maria Stanisheva explained that her documentary was about Phillips' belief that he could pray cancer away from his wife.

Stanisheva explained in the footage that Phillips had been sent to a Catholic boarding school at the age of five. From the sound of it, he resents the experience.

"Nathan's past is a difficult one. He was forced out of his family at the age of five to be integrated into a Catholic school - like so many other Native Americans - not being allowed to see his family for ten years," Stanisheva stated.

Stanisheva goes on to say that "he was then a Marine in Vietnam - and right after that he became an alcoholic for 20 years."

Countless media outlets and reporters used this false claim about his service in an attempt to shame those who questioned his antics when he confronted the students in Washington, DC.

Another day - another fake news media lie.