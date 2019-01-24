'Where we are welcomed'

Chinese tech giant Huawei said Tuesday it could pull out of partnerships in hostile countries as it seeks to counter security concerns in the West over its 5G technology.Liang Hua, chairman of the telecommunications equipment provider, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Western governments were welcome to tour Huawei facilities if they had concerns about the equipment potentially being misused for espionage.Echoing Huawei's reclusive founder Ren Zhengfei, Liang also expressed "every confidence" in Canada's legal system after the arrest of Ren's daughter-a senior Huawei executive-on a US extradition request.The subsequent arrests in China of two Canadians, seen widely as a reprisal by Beijing against Ottawa, "has no relation with Huawei", Liang told reporters in Davos.And he said "we fully comply" with local laws, after the Wall Street Journal said the US Department of Justice was in the "advanced" stages of a criminal probe that could result in an indictment of Huawei.But if Huawei gets barred from certain markets and customers start to shun it, "we will transfer technology partnerships to countries where we are welcome and where we can have a collaboration", he added.The chairman did not specify which types of partnerships, but"We will focus not just on countries but on where we are welcomed by customers. Because ultimately customers have the choice to make decisions," he said."We offer better services to our customers on 5G. It is the customers' choice if they don't choose Huawei and we will focus our efforts on those customers who do choose us."He said: "This heavy investment in technological innovation does not only benefit Huawei. It is also our contribution to mankind."