Stool Samples May Not Reveal the Whole Story About Your Gut Health

While Probiotic Effects Are Transient, They Still Induce Benefits by Altering Gene Expression

"They found that there wasn't really significant colonization. They did this in both mice and humans ... There wasn't any significant colonization in mice. In humans, it was very individual.



So, some people did have some colonization, and those people ... turn into permissive colonizers. Other people were completely resistant to the probiotic colonization ... but it didn't really matter because when they lumped them all together and looked overall, there were significant changes in the gene expression in the small intestine in those that were taking the probiotic.



This is in alignment with many studies we've seen before, where probiotics don't really colonize the gut, but they're having really beneficial effects in transit, including modifying gene expression, eating and digestion, lots of these different things, stimulating the immune system."

Your Gut Microbiome Resists Change

Probiotics May Impede Microbiome Recovery After Antibiotics

Group 1 received no probiotics and were left to recover unaided after a course of broad-spectrum antibiotics (ciprofloxacin and metronidazole, two very potent antibiotics) Group 2 received an 11-strain probiotic supplement for four weeks following the end of their antibiotic treatment Group 3 underwent an autologous fecal microbiota transplant - a fecal transplant using the patient's own stool, obtained prior to administration of antibiotics, opposed to using stool from a healthy donor

Lactobacillus Identified as a Primary Inhibitor of Microbiome Recovery After Antibiotics

"They did a really cool follow-up study to this, where they essentially took the probiotic pill and they cultured it in a bunch of different growth conditions that each supported the growth of the ... four different genera in the 11-strain probiotic.



And so, they cultured it in such a way that one of the cultures had a lot of Lactobacillus and one of them had a lot of Bifidobacterium. After 24 hours of culture they collected the supernatants, or kind of the soups ... surrounding the probiotics on the dish.



They took that and ... added it to a vat of a culture of human fecal microbiota. And they found that the soups, if you will, that had come from the plate ... with a lot of Lactobacillus showed the strongest inhibition of the native human microbiome. This ... points to Lactobacillus [acidophilus] in particular might be preventing this recovery."

The Case for Spore-Based Probiotics

Recommendations and Basic Guidance