The local police chief on Friday banned any demonstration in Bourges historic centre

seven out of 10 French people did not think the debate, which begins next week, would be useful for the country.

across France for the ninth weekend of gilets jaunes anti-government protests as EmmanuelDemonstrators were expected in Paris on Saturday where the government fears a repeat of last weekend's violent skirmishes with police. More than 5,000 police will be stationed in the capital andin central France after gilets jaunes groups online suggested its central location made it easy to reach and that it had less of a police presence.The town of 66,000 people - fearing clashes and violence - has, meaning protestors would have to keep to boulevards on the edge of the town.Many shop owners in the town said they could not afford to shut their businesses on the first Saturday of the January sales and would stay open until the last minute, closing only if there was a security risk - but fearing the majority of customers would stay away.Gilets jaunes demonstrators have continued to barricade roundabouts across France. The government said about 60% of speed cameras across France had been damaged or destroyed since the start of the protest movement in November. Officials said the speed cameras that do remain in use had shown more drivers breaking speed limits, presumably thinking they would not be caught.Although the gilets jaunes protests - named after the yellow hi-vis jackets worn by demonstrators -as a revolt against fuel tax, local politicians said fury over this summer's move to cut speeds to 80km per hour (50mph) on many secondary roads had played an important roll in mobilising protests in the countryside."People are still complaining about it in the regions," Christophe Jerretie, an MP for Macron's La République En Marche party in Corrèze, said of the speed limits. Some protesters want the speed limit changes scrapped but the government believes the measure, which will be evaluated fully next year, has already saved hundreds of lives.The nationwide "great national debate", which the president suggested in December as a solution to gilets jaunes', will launch on Tuesday. But it would be an unprecedented exercise that has proved complex to organise., leaving the government scrabbling to reorganise proceedings.Questions remained over whether the debate process would be focused on town-hall meetings and whether the government would take into account what was said.The topics to be discussed includedFears have been raised that groups such as the powerful lobby against same-sex marriage would use the debate to reopen discussion on society issues. But the government said topics such as same-sex marriage, which came into force in France in 2013 amid massive street protests, would not be up for discussion.Macron and his party want to hark back to the big door-to-door consultation on the nation's problems that he set up before his presidential bid in 2017. But an Odoxa poll foundIn the meantime, the government has focused on law and order measures in response to violence at gilets jaunes protests as a way to try to win back support for the centrist, pro-business Macron, particularly among voters on the centre-right., to force them to report to police and prevent them from joining demonstrations.Human rights lawyers have said some of the proposals could go against the French constitutional right to protest. Butto win support back to Macron before European elections.Two recent polls have shown approval ratings for Macron and the prime minister rising again after a period of decline - although approval ratings for the president remained beneath the symbolically low level of 30%.Annual Cevipof polling released in Le Figaro on Friday showed what the political scientist Bruno Cautrès called