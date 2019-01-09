called for the police to able to use live fire on rioting Yellow Vest protesters

A former French minister todayThe words of Luc Ferry, the 68-year-old conservative, highlight the growing law and order crisis facing the country.Mr Ferry, once an Education Minister and, said: 'What I don't understand is that we don't give the means to the police to put an end to this violence.'When it was suggested that guns might lead to wounding or worse, Mr Ferry said: 'Listen, frankly, when you see guys beating up an unfortunate policeman on the floor, that's when they should use their weapons once and for all. That's enough!'Police were attacked in major cities including Paris last Saturday on an 'Act VIII' Day of Rage by the Yellow Vests.The movement - which is named after the high viz jackets all motorists have to carry in France - also set fire to buildings as police batons, tear gas and water cannon were used against them.Particularly aggressive scenes were filmed in the French capital, where a former champion boxer beat up two gendarmes on a Seine bridge.Speaking to Classic Radio, Mr Ferry added: ''These kind of thugs, this kind of c*** from the extreme Right, the extreme Left and from the housing estates that come to hit the police, that's enough.'The Classic Radio presenter corrected Mr Ferry, saying that the majority of the rioters were not from suburban high rises, but were instead working class people from the provinces.Mr Ferry conceded: 'The problem is that it is a movement that has attracted the support of 80 per cent of the French. When we get to that point, we have to go back to the electorate.'Mr Ferry was Education Minister in the government of Mr Sarkozy's predecessor, Jacques Chirac, in the early 2000s.