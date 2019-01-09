© REUTERS/Phil Noble

© YouTube/UK Parliament



Despite being ignored by Western media, leaks from Integrity Initiative have paralyzed the operations of this UK-funded covert influence network, and could lead to its dismantling, says a leading British academic."This has made a mess of [Integrity Initiative's] operations, they are spending most of their time now trying to fire-fight on the coverage this is getting. And they are not doing essentially what they are being paid to do, which is to counter the Russians," David Miller, Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol School for Policy Studies, told RT."The British government is getting bad value for money, if it was ever getting better value."As part of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, which studies Western attempts to control media coverage of key international events, Miller has played a crucial role in studying the four tranches of data anonymously uploaded and sourced from the previously little-known group, which has been backed by the UK Foreign Office, NATO and Facebook, to the tune of over £1 million per year.Despite the refusal by all of those named to either admit their connection or to say that there was nothing untoward in their activities, Miller believes that the exposure has made it more difficult for them to push and publish anti-Russian content.he said, via video link.Miller bemoans the absence of coverage of what he calls a "real, genuine scandal" in top English-language news sources, which, he says, are themselves implicated in the fallout. But regardless, such is the scope of Integrity Initiative's ambition - from indoctrinating schoolchildren to infiltrating Hollywood - that it should lead to a national dialogue about the role intelligence agencies should play in public life.he said."This will result hopefully in the ending of this operation, and if we are lucky, a sensible discussion in parliament about controlling the future British covert operations."