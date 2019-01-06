No live Sunday Sott Radio show today!
International child porn ringleader beaten to death in Michigan prison
Sat, 05 Jan 2019 00:00 UTC
A judge sentenced Christian Maire, a married father-of-two from upstate New York, to 40 years in federal prison in December for running an online operation where he and eight of his accomplices posed as teenage boys on dating sites trying to convince young girls to perform sex acts via their webcams.
The men even tried to convince their victims to cut themselves while in front of their webcams.
But at least one of Maire's victims did not seem surprised that Maire would suffer this fate. One female victim, who is now 20-years-old, predicted at Maire's December 2018 sentencing he would get beaten up in prison.
"He's gonna get the hell beat out of him," the now-20-year-old victim said at the time.
Maire's fellow inmates at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan, carried out what authorities believe is a targeted stabbing attack against Maire and one of his accomplices on Friday, the Detroit News reported.
The prison brawl left four people injured, including two guards. Federal officials said one of the attackers brandished a homemade knife.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it opened a homicide investigation into Maire's death. The prison suspended visiting hours and was placed on "limited operational status" in light of the attack, the Detroit Free Press reported.
"It's a horrible tragedy, and it seems something like this should have been able to be avoided," Maire's lawyer Mark Kriger told the Detroit News.
The taxpayers of Michigan should send the inmates a thank you card for saving them a bunch of money...
- Seasonal affective disorder: Your eye color might be why you have the 'winter blues'
- TSA employees calling in sick to protest being forced to work without pay during govt shutdown
- In the midst of gov't shutdown US Senate's first bill is a bipartisan defense of Israel from boycotts
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- Arab League begins preparations to to readmit Syria
- Natural Autoimmunity: Friend or Foe?
- Arkansas cop who shot dog in the face has been fired
- CRISPR: It could revolutionize everything from medicine to agriculture
- Colombia: Four community leaders killed in first four days of 2019
- 'Progress': Saudi courts will let women know by SMS they've been divorced
- Forgotten France rises up
- Water fluoridation: Facts & fallacies
- SOTT Focus: Niall Bradley on PressTV: 'Suppression of Yellow Vest Protests Will Likely Backfire on French Government'
- Major winter storm slams central Italy - 6 feet of snow falls
- Lightning bolt kills 5 people from same family in Mozambique
- Rare Super Blood Moon will turn UK skies red on Monday, January 21
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Adak, Alaska
- Oumuamua data reveals intriguing possibilities
- Mass psychosis and the Church of 'Humanitarian Interventionism' it spawned
- Pelosi to Security Secretary Neilsen at border briefing: 'I reject your facts'
- Pepe Escobar - Beijing's strategic mindset by a Chinese scholar
- 'They hate Italians and must resign': Salvini attacks mayors resisting immigration rules
- Finian Cunningham: Why China's over the moon
- Pentagon looking to extend military presence at border
- US court upholds Trump restrictions on people with gender dysphoria in military
- Trump to Democratic leaders: Willing to keep government closed 'for months or years'
- Democratic Rep introduces constitutional amendments that would eliminate Electoral College & stop president's self-pardoning
- Why the US won't be able to quit Syria
- Fake news: Trump denies NYT's report he's considering anti-war Dem as new Pentagon chief
- Iran has new 'potential' buyers for its oil in defiance of US sanctions
- Trump sends 80 US troops to Gabon, possible violence in DR Congo
- Turkey waffles on battle plan for Syria despite Trump's promised pullout
- So sad: Time for Israel to accept the US will no longer police Middle East
- Trump to Apple: "Make your products in the United States"
- Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signs 'Tomos' granting independence to Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- Mastermind behind USS Cole bombing killed by US airstrike in Yemen
- Jordan Peterson: It's a sad world when guidance to overcome despair is met with destructive cynicism and sarcasm
- Scientists say men are more disadvantaged than women in the UK, US and most of Europe
- Plot thickens: Frmr US Marine detained in Russia on espionage charges holds multiple passports
- The Cuban Cricket Crisis: New study identifies insect as the likely culprit behind alleged "sonic attacks" on U.S. diplomats at embassy in Havana, Cuba
- Snowflake viewers rip Ellen DeGeneres for forgiving Kevin Hart over 10yr-old homophobic tweets
- No proper exit in Polish 'escape room' where fire killed 5 teenagers
- California board recommends parole for Charles Manson follower
- UK government spends 200K to look after deported terrorist hate preacher and the public is not pleased
- 32 y.o. woman arrested for enrolling herself in high school as a 15 y.o. girl
- Arizona woman in vegetative state for over a decade gives birth at nursing facility, prompts sex abuse investigation
- Deprogrammed: You can't fight racism / sexism with their reverse
- AI program taught itself how to complete its task by 'cheating' its human creators
- Social media outraged after German cardinal claims homosexuality and sex abuse are 'linked'
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Survival of the toughest? Holocaust survivors found to live 7 years longer than those who avoided the death camps
- Genetic traceability: Experts agree new GMOs can be detected
- Sahara swung between lush and desert conditions every 20,000 years, in sync with monsoon activity
- Genetic data on half a million Brits reveal ongoing evolution and Neanderthal legacy
- Wireless implants can now control neurons with light
- Milky Way headed towards catastrophic collision with Large Magellanic Cloud
- Space exploration first: China's probe 'lands on dark side of the moon'
- NASA's Juno mission spots dramatic volcano eruption on Jupiter moon Io
- China probe makes historic touchdown on 'dark side of the moon'
- Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor Project Soli
- Groundbreaking flyby image of Ultima Thule by New Horizons on edge of our solar system
- WAND: New 'brain pacemaker' offers help for epilepsy, Parkinsons
- Why is Earth missing a huge part of its crust?
- The mysterious expanse of the "unobservable Universe"
- Low-dose radiation maybe good for you says new study
- Pathway to alcohol addiction discovered
- Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing
- Deep M6.8 earthquake shakes remote part of west Brazil
- British Columbia storm pounds province with snow, rain, smashing records - up to 74 cms (29 inches) of snowfall in 24 hours
- Strong winds, heavy snowfall hit parts of Poland
- Heavy snow hits Slovakia
- Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Kashmir - up to 3 feet measured
- Tropical Storm Pabuk, a once in three-decades weather system, batters Thailand coast
- Researchers find depths of Pacific Ocean cooling, possibly linked to Little Ice Age
- 10,500 tons of spilled coal in the Ohio River: How it affects the environment & drinking water
- Up to 7 feet of snow in 7 days hits Austria and the eastern Alps
- Rain sets off Indonesia landslide, killing 18 with 15 others still missing (UPDATE)
- Much of Greece covered in blanket of snow
- Unusual animal behaviour: 5 dogs attacked by lynx in Inuvik, Canada since late November
- Car falls into large sinkhole at intersection in Fort Worth, Texas
- Severe winter weather forecast for parts of US and Europe as the polar vortex splits into 3 pieces
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Snow blankets parts of the Texas desert - lowest overnight temperatures for 5 years
- Sun pillars and sun dogs seen in southeastern Manitoba, Canada
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Are your super-cushioned running shoes doing more harm than good?
- Scottish doctors are now issuing prescriptions to go hiking
- Childhood arthritis is becoming the 'new normal'
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: Why we're establishing an institute for scientific freedom
- Bad posture in front of your computer can lead to pain and injury - here's how to correct that
- Reviving ancestral medicine: For centuries indigenous people have been looking to nature to heal what ails
- Lab Meat: Big hype, bad investment
- Hospital in Sweden closed after patient is suspected of carrying ebola
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: IV Vitamin C: The Miracle Cure You're Not Supposed to Know About
- Sex differences are real: Men more likely to die of brain cancer
- Las Vegas man gets the flu shot - one day later he's blind and paralyzed
- Flashback: Report finds promoting low-fat diets has had 'disastrous health consequences'
- U.S. Congressman Mark Green: More research 'definitely needs to be done' on vaccines
- Whole Foods pulls off elaborate five-year GMO labeling hoax; lies to customers and hopes nobody remembers
- Salmonella contaminated batch of rocket leaves prompts recall in France
- Former vegan converts to carnivore diet after spider bite-bourne infection
- The number one tool for improving your health this year: A glucometer
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
The White House aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors. And you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."
I did not read all the comments. If I am repeating what was already written, apologies. Greece was civilized by Egypt, and the Ethiopians who...
my mental side says don't do it
"Arkansas cop who shot dog in the face has been fired." And the cops who murder Afruikan-Americans are protected and progressed. Shalom
I wear sandals year round even when it's freezing outside and people comment to me aren't your feet cold and yes they are but that's my problem....
we can't waste money on things like that LM we're trying to build a wall so they have to tunnel under it to get in