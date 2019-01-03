The source of Linthipe River in Dedza turned blood red on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, shocking residents living along the river.
Shocked residents of Nthandizi and Airfield in Dedza said the blood like flow was noticed at around 2pm.
"As usual, we came to this place to wash our clothes besides drawing water for home use. But to our surprise we saw that blood like stuff was flowing in the river. This scared us and we called some people to witness the bizarre phenomenon," one woman said.
River turns red in Indonesia
A small river in Jayapura, the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Papua situated on the island of New Guinea, turned blood red on December 27, 2018:
The cause of the mysterious color is still unknown.
Weirdly, the same phenomenon occurred on central Java in November 2018, when the Logawa Banyumas River turned blood red mysteriously:
Bloody waters are strange indeed!
[Face of Malawi, Malawi24, Tribun News]
Comment: As noted above, the cause of these rivers suddenly turning red could be due to algae, contamination from a mine or even deliberate industrial pollution, but the question remains why so many waterways across the planet are suddenly being affected in this way? Could it be related to the ground becoming increasingly unstable, changes in the properties of the water or is it just increased negligence from manufacturers?