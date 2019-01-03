red river malawi
Signs of the End of Times? Two rivers turn blood overnight in Malawi and Indonesia.

The source of Linthipe River in Dedza turned blood red on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, shocking residents living along the river.

Shocked residents of Nthandizi and Airfield in Dedza said the blood like flow was noticed at around 2pm.

"As usual, we came to this place to wash our clothes besides drawing water for home use. But to our surprise we saw that blood like stuff was flowing in the river. This scared us and we called some people to witness the bizarre phenomenon," one woman said.

River in Malawi, Africa, suddenly turns blood red just before Christmas 2018.
Conflicting information has emerged, with some saying the blood red water is colored by red oxide from a nearby mine, and others arguing the water is dyed by blood. Some geologists however are saying the discharge is from a red oxide mine located closer to the river.



River turns red in Indonesia

A small river in Jayapura, the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Papua situated on the island of New Guinea, turned blood red on December 27, 2018:

The cause of the mysterious color is still unknown.

Weirdly, the same phenomenon occurred on central Java in November 2018, when the Logawa Banyumas River turned blood red mysteriously:

Bloody waters are strange indeed!



