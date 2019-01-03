© Twitter



River turns red in Indonesia

Signs of the End of Times? Two rivers turn blood overnight in Malawi and Indonesia.The source of Linthipe River in Dedza turned blood red on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, shocking residents living along the river.Shocked residents of Nthandizi and Airfield in Dedza said the blood like flow was noticed at around 2pm.one woman said.Conflicting information has emerged, with some saying the blood red water is colored by red oxide from a nearby mine, and others arguing the water is dyed by blood. Some geologists however are saying the discharge is from a red oxide mine located closer to the river.The cause of the mysterious color is still unknown.Weirdly,, when the Logawa Banyumas River turned blood red mysteriously:Bloody waters are strange indeed!