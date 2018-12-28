© Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier



indicated that they will repeat it on Friday.

the presidency has refused to disclose where Macron and his wife Brigitte are spending Christmas.

French president Emmanuel Macron just can't get away from Yellow Vest protesters. The anti-government demonstrators have even turned up outside his presidential hideaway on the Mediterranean coast., AFP is reporting.The mayor of nearby Bormes-les-Mimosas, Francois Arizzi, told the French news agency that the protesters"It's madness. For people who want more democracy, they should start by respecting other people's property," Arizzi said, adding that many of the protesters crossed private land during their bid to infiltrate the fort.Reports in French media claim, not far from where his grandmother lived while he was growing up.Bregancon was previously the source of unwanted attention for the French president afterThe Yellow Vest protests, which kicked off in mid-November, have polarized French society. The movement began as rallies against fuel-price hikes, but it soon morphed into nationwide rallies against government policies. Authorities have since abandoned the fuel hikes plans, but people have continued to demand more concessions, including lower taxes and even Macron's resignation.