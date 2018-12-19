© Mikhail Metzel/TASS



"A serious breakthrough has been made in developing advanced and unparalleled weapons, about which I said in the address to the Federal Assembly on March 1 this year," Putin said. "I hope our newest systems will make think those who got accustomed to militarist and aggressive rhetoric."

The Russian leader noted thatRussia's advanced weapons, which will ensure the country' security for decades to come, will force those who got accustomed to militarist rhetoric to think, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Defense Ministry's expanded board meeting on Tuesday.The Russian leader noted that serial production of Avangard hypersonic missile systems has been launched, andPutin stressed thatThe president also stated that the forces' operational and combat readiness has seriously grown. Six independent checks carried out this year confirmed this, he noted. Russia's forces and means can be swiftly deployed toand reinforce groups in crucial strategic directions."Good results were shown at massive Vostok-2018 maneuvers," the president said, noting thatPutin also mentioned thefor the first time, when a large fleet grouping together with the long-range aviation solved a broad range of tasks, using the newest tactical methods of actions of naval forces and aviation.