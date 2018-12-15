© AFP/Getty Images



At least 28 people have been injured after a tram derailed and flipped over in Portugal.The crash happened at about 6pm on Friday night near Rua de São Domingos a Lapa in Lisbon., according to officials.There were unconfirmed reports two British children were among the injured, including a baby.Nobody was badly hurt in the incident, authorities said.A witness told news website PublicoAround 50 rescuers were dispatched, the website said. Several fire engines were said to be at the scene of the incident.Shocking footage appeared to show a tram carriage on its side in the road, with scores of officers surrounding it.Footage captured by a witness also appeared to show multiple fire engines approaching the overturned tram to help.The Standard have approached the Foreign Office for a comment.