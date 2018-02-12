Train crash
© APA / AFP
At least one person has died and more than 20 injured following a train crash in the Austrian province of Styria.

One train derailed following a sideways collision with another locomotive at around 1pm local time in the southeastern town of Niklasdorf. Writing on Twitter, Austrian police confirmed that a woman was fatally injured in the incident. Three children are among the 22 injured who have been taken to hospitals in the area.

Map of Austria
© Google maps
The site of the crash.
The crash involved a EuroCity cross-border train, which was travelling from Graz to Saarbrücken in Germany, and a commuter train.

Emergency services and the Red Cross are at the scene. Austrian Federal Railways (OBB) said workers have been mobilized and are enroute to the accident.