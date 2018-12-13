[Sidebar: it is important to note here that with a few very important, and now sadly forgotten, exceptions (such as Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Igor Ogurtsov, Leonid Borodin and a few others), the vast majority of the so-called "Soviet dissidents" were not Russian patriots at all and many of them were, in fact, rabid russophobes. Furthermore, both the West and the Soviet regime treated the Russian patriotic opponents (they should not be called or associated with "dissidents") much worse than the russophobes. In the West, Russian patriots were called "authoritarian monarchists" and, of course, "anti-Semites" while the pro-West dissidents were given full support on Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe, Voice of America, the BBC Russian Service and the rest of the western propaganda outlets. As for the Soviet regime, it is also interesting to see how it differentiated between patriotic opponents and the pro-western, russophobic, "dissidents": the former typically got harsh sentences under Article 70 of the Penal Code of the RSFSR (Anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda - 3 to 10 years) whereas the latter typically got sentenced under the much more lenient Article 190 (Distribution of knowingly false fabrications, discrediting the Soviet state and social system - up to 3 years). Finally, a lot of money was given to the russophobes, while the anti-Soviet patriots could only count on the help of the rather small patriotic Russian anti-Soviet resistance inside the USSR and abroad (including yours truly). It is even sadder that nowadays in Russia the Russian patriotic anti-Soviet opponents are either forgotten or, worse, assimilated to the russophobes by people who have never read much of Solzhenitsym or Ogurtsov or Borodin, but who categorically state that "show me an anti-Soviet activist and I will show you a russophobe" (which, by that definition, would also include me...). I understand that this is the inevitable "return of the historical pendulum" after decades when the anti-Soviet propaganda vastly exaggerated the evils of the Soviet regime (whose evils were very real, but not nearly as immense and evil as mistakenly accepted by the anti-Soviet activists, very much including myself, to my great regret). Right now the pendulum is way too far out towards quasi total whitewashing the evils and crimes of the Soviet regime, but with time it will reach some kind of fact-based equilibrium, at which point the anti-Soviet patriotic opponents will be recognized for what they really were and not lumped together with the russophobic dissidents]

There's an inner thing in every man,Do you know this thing my friend?It has withstood the blows of a million years,And will do so to the end.It was born when time did not exist,And it grew up out of life,It cut down evil's strangling vines,Like a slashing searing knife.It lit fires when fires were not,And burnt the mind of man,Tempering leadened hearts to steel,From the time that time began.It wept by the waters of Babylon,And when all men were a loss,It screeched in writhing agony,And it hung bleeding from the Cross.It died in Rome by lion and sword,And in defiant cruel array,When the deathly word was 'Spartacus'Along the Appian Way.It marched with Wat the Tyler's poor,And frightened lord and king,And it was emblazoned in their deathly stare,As e'er a living thing.It smiled in holy innocence,Before conquistadors of old,So meek and tame and unaware,Of the deathly power of gold.It burst forth through pitiful Paris streets,And stormed the old Bastille,And marched upon the serpent's head,And crushed it 'neath its heel.It died in blood on Buffalo Plains,And starved by moons of rain,Its heart was buried in Wounded Knee,But it will come to rise again.It screamed aloud by Kerry lakes,As it was knelt upon the ground,And it died in great defiance,As they coldly shot it down.It is found in every light of hope,It knows no bounds nor spaceIt has risen in red and black and white,It is there in every race.It lies in the hearts of heroes dead,It screams in tyrants' eyes,It has reached the peak of mountains high,It comes searing 'cross the skies.It lights the dark of this prison cell,It thunders forth its might,It is 'the undauntable thought', my friend,That thought that says 'I'm right!'poem by Bobby Sands (1954-1981)