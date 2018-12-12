© Health Impact News



There were patients who were seeing the local chiropractor who were healthier than my other patients, and they were doing some other things for their health other than just taking medication for whatever condition they might have.



They also had a lower vaccine uptake, and they were healthy. And that was really hard for me to recognize.



My partially unvaccinated patients, and none of us liked them, quite honestly, back then they were going against their medical doctor's advice. And with the ego that I had, it was really hard to swallow.



It took me a couple of years to start learning about vaccines.



And the moment I started reading research about vaccines, it changed my life forever.

How a Board-certified Pediatrician Changed his Views on Vaccines

I experienced my first regression to autism in one of my patients.



Now, you've all heard the same story, that they were born with autism and the doctor just didn't know that they had autism.... No, that's not true.



My background is in child development. I was working with kids with special needs. I had a perfectly normal child in my practice until they received the 12 month vaccines.



When I walked into the room at the 17 month visit, I literally saw a child I had never met before. I thought I had walked into the wrong room. I stepped out to make sure I was in the right room. I did not recognize this child. He had regressed into autism, one the saddest cases I have ever seen.



That's when I started reading about vaccines.

A few years later we had a patient die after his shots - they called it a SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) death, at 2 in the afternoon, a few hours after his vaccines.

The coroner asked the E.R. doctor, "Do you think this is related to the vaccines the child had earlier today?"



And the doctor said, "No, it wouldn't have been the vaccines," implying of course that vaccines are perfectly safe.

They know more than I do.

To all medical doctors who are watching this: I am sure they (the parents) know more than you do (about vaccines).



There are only a handful of doctors in this country who know as much about vaccines as these parents do. Because once your child is injured by a vaccine, you'll never stop researching it.

Children with No Vaccines Are Healthiest?

Doing this for 15 years now, I will share with you that the vaccinated kids are the sickest, the partially vaccinated kids are not as sick, and the unvaccinated kids are the healthiest.

