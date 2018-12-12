© Murielle Kasprzak/AFP/Getty Images



© Francois D’astier/AFP/Getty Images



France has upgraded its security threat level as hundreds of police hunted a gunman who shotin a terror attack on Strasbourg's celebrated Christmas market on Tuesday evening.In a statement, Castaner said" Castaner said.French media reported the man, whoShortly before 8pm local time, the man,, wwhich attracts millions of visitors every year. Witnesses said the man fired a first volley of rounds and then walked down the street before opening fire again.Local resident Yoann Bazard said he; and when he went to his window he saw people running. "After that I closed the shutters.... As it got close, it was really shocking. There were a lot of screams."Freelance journalist Camille Belsoeur said he was at a friend's apartment in the city centre and at first mistook the gunfire for firecrackers. "We opened the window.he said.He said other soldiers yelled for people to stay indoors and shouted "Go home! Go home!" to those outside.One of the dead was said to be. Staff and diners tried to save him but were unsuccessful.The French president, EmmanuelThe gunman reportedly shot atin and around Paris in January 2015, and was injured when they fired back.restaurants, bars, libraries, and other public buildings following police orders for everyone to stay off the streets. About 5,000 people were stuck inside the local sports stadium. The BBC reported the order wasThe European parliament, which is sitting in Strasbourg, was put on lockdown, and the parliament's safety awareness division sent a message to MEPs advising those dining in the city centre to "please stay inside and don't go out"."[A] decision has been taken, as a precautionary measure, to close the European parliament building in Strasbourg. We ask you to stay calm and safe within [European parliament] premises," it read.Later, Antonio Tajani, the president of the parliament, said it would not be '"intimidated" by terrorism.Several MEPs in city centre restaurants reported hearing gunfire. The Yorkshire and Humber MEP Richard Corbett tweeted that he was dining in the city "where shots (were) fired". The restaurant was "not letting anyone in or out", he added.Theresa May said she was "shocked and saddened" by the "terrible" attack in Strasbourg. "My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people," the British prime minister tweeted.The local prefecture tweeted that people should avoid the area near the city's police headquarters and that all access to the A35 motorway bisecting the city was blocked.Police in Germany said they wereThe police force of Baden-Württemberg, a state in south-west Germany bordering Strasbourg, tweeted they were taking the extra measures at the border because of the shooting. The transnational tramway between France and Germany was suspended.In the early hours of Wednesday, local prefect Roland Ries announced the Christmas market would be closed on Wednesday and all local cultural events cancelled.France remains on high alert after suffering a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants in 2015 and 2016, which killed more than 200 people.The "Grande Ile" where the market is held is surrounded by water, on one side the main channel of the River Ill and the other by the Canal du Faux-Rempart, is accessible only by bridges.Since the Paris terrorist attacks in 2015, the event has been held under high security.In 2016, a truck was deliberately driven into the Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others. The perpetrator, Anis Amri, a Tunisian who had failed to gain asylum in Germany, was killed four days later in a shootout with police near Milan in Italy.