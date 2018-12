© Inconnu



He was taken to task by the Mr. and Mrs. Kravis - financialisation is the system that enables them to operate the « leveraged buy-outs », which have made them what they are.

President Macron is often presented as a Rothschild Boy. This is true, but secondary. Thierry Meyssan demonstrates that he owes his electoral campaign mostly to Henry Kravis, the boss of one of the world's largest financial companies, and to NATO - a considerable debt which weighs heavily today on the solution to the Yellow Vests crisis.Emmanuel Macron did not feel destined for a career in politics. As a young man, he hoped to become a philosopher, then a senior civil servant, then a business banker. To help him on his way, he frequented Uncle Sam's fairy godmothers - the French-American Foundation and the German Marshall Fund of the United States., in their residence on Park Avenue in New York [ 1 ]. The Kravis couple, unfailing supporters of the US Republican Party, are among the great world fortunes who play politics out of sight of the Press.« Emmanuel's curiosity for the 'can-do attitude' was fascinating - the capacity to tell yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to. He had a thirst for knowledge and a desire to understand how things work, but without imitating or copying anyone. In this, he remained entirely French », declares Marie-Josée Drouin (Mrs. Kravis) today [ 2 ].Bearing the double recommendation of the Kravis couple and Jean-Pierre Jouyet [ 3 ], he integrated the closed circle of François Hollande's campaign team. In an e-mail addressed to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Director of political planning Jake Sullivan named the four principal members of the Socialist candidate's campaign team, including the unknown Emmanuel Macron. He specified that Macron would probably become the Director General of the Treasury (« the top civil servant at the Finance Ministry ») [ 4 ].However, when François Hollande was elected, Emmanuel Macron became the assistant General Secretary of the Elysée, a more political function. It seems that he had ambitions to succeed Jean-Pierre Jouyet as Director of the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (the Deposits and Consignments Fund), a post which was entrusted in May 2014 to the General Secretary of the Elysée. A few days later,When he returned to Paris, he resigned from Hollande's cabinet.Contrary to a commonly-held belief, the Bilderberg is, which directly looks after its security [ 5 ]. Since Macron's intervention had been well received,Having left politics, he had no desire to return. He explained to his entourage on a number of occasions that he wanted to become a university professor. With the help of essayist Alain Minc (admitted to the Bilderberg Club in 2008), he obtained a post at the university of Berlin and another at the London School of Economics, but was unable to find a place at Harvard.However, in August 2014, three months after having « left politics », and on a proposition by Jean-Pierre Jouyet (admitted in 2009 to the Bilderberg Club), he was named by François Hollande as Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Technology.In a book published in 2018, François Hollande assured that this choice had been his idea [ 6 ]. That may be, but would suppose that he had not been informed about Macron's intervention at the Bilderberg meeting - although one of his Ministers and close friend Fleur Pélerin had also been present.In December 2014, Henry Kravis created his own Intelligence agency,With the Kravis couple's private funds (the KKR investment funds), and without referring to Congress, 8 ].The French President of Bilderberg, Henri de Castries, invited the Deputy Mayor of Le Havre, Edouard Philippe, to the annual meeting, which on this occasion was held in June 2015 in Austria. Philippe was to be re-invited in May 2016, this time in Germany. During the presidential campaign in France, both Henri de Castries and Edouard Philippe supported François Fillon, but dropped him as soon as Jean-Pierre Jouyet [ 9 ] handed the Canard Enchaîné the financial documents collected by the Inspectorate of Finances concerning the suspicious employment of Madame Fillon [ 10 ]. They then joined Emmanuel Macron's camp.As for Macron's programme, it was built on the notes of the OCDE [ 11 ] and those of the Institut Montaigne, of which Henri de Castries was president. In fact, En Marche! was created in the offices of the Institut. But Castries fooled Fillon into believing that this was pure coincidence , and that he did not support Macron. He continued for months telling Fillon that he was ready to become his Prime Minister.Initially, the financing of En Marche! was not supervised. It was a simple association which was allowed to receive gifts from abroad.During his campaign,(« DSK »). These workshop meetings were denied until they were revealed by Le Parisien, much later, when his reputation as a sexual pervert had died down. DSK (admitted to the Bilderberg Club in 2000) brought both the support of senior government officials and that of French company management - the sociological alliance which had supported the collaborationist régime of Philippe Petain and reformed again in the 1980's around the Fondation Saint-Simon.In June 2018, the Minister for Youth and National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, was invited on the proposition of Henri de Castries to the annual meeting of the Bilderberg Club, which was held this time in Italy. This lawyer, a specialist in Constitutional law, has always linked political science and education. He was one of the three central directors of the Ministry for Education, then director of the prestigious Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC). He has known Castries for many years, frequenting him at the Institut Montaigne.Faced with the Yellow Vest movement, President Macron will have to sacrifice his Prime Minister as an expiatory victim during the next elections (the European elections of May 2019, which will certainly be lost). But apart from the fact that he has to hang on for five more months,Translation: Pete Kimberley