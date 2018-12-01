© Francisco Seco/AP



© Francisco Seco, File AP



Two leaders of Catalonia's separatist movement who have spent the last year in prison started a hunger strike on Saturday tosaid in a statement distributed by the Catalan government that "we will never give up on our right to a fair trial."Spain's government responded by saying thatThe government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a statement that "like all citizens who are subject to and protected by the rule of law, the separatist leaders will receive a fair trial."Spain's state prosecutors will pursue charges of rebellion against both, asking for sentences of 17 years for Sanchez and 16 years for Turull.Sanchez and Turull are being held in a prison near Barcelona, the largest city in the Catalonia region.They have been kept behind bars with authorities sayinglike other separatist leaders, including former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont.The trial is expected to start in the coming months.Catalonia's current separatist leaders insist they won't desist in their effort to break away from the rest of Spain.Election results and polls show that the 7.5 million resident of the wealthy Catalonia region are roughly equally divided by the secession issue.