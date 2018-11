© Siân Steans



Marks & Spencer has said it won't change a display suggesting women must have "fancy little knickers", amid a feminist backlash.The retailer was blasted for its "vomit-inducing" shopfront in Nottingham, which included a menswear showcase of "outfits to impress".The commercials follow the theme of "must-haves" for men and women and feature model David Gandy doing the washing up.Gandy has responded to the backlash by tweeting that men who want any "must have fancy knickers" can find them at M&S.Criticism of the window display grew when a photo was posted in a Facebook group called Feminist Friends Nottingham.Fran Bailey asked:Speaking to the BBC, she said the display gave the impression women were "preoccupied with fancy little knickers, whereas men are presented as powerful and needing to be impressive".M&S said in a statement its stores had various combinations of Christmas window displays, but the same two displays would appear next to one another at some other branches.