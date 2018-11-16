its end was at the last Ice Age around 10,000 years ago.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ATLANTIS?



Atlantis was recorded in the writings of the famed Greek philosopher Plato around 400 BC.



He described an advanced island civilisation that ruled a vast maritime empire.



According to Plato, Atlantis existed some 9,000 years before his own era.



The city of Atlantis at the centre of this empire was described as having, among other features, an enormous harbour wall and huge entrance pillars.



It had a temple to the god Poseidon and massive circular pieces of land carved out by the Atlanteans to live on.



It is thought a cataclysmic natural disaster, such as a tsunami or volcanic event, eventually wiped out the Atlanteans, consigning their legacy to legend.



Scientists are yet to find conclusive evidence that Atlantis ever existed, and many scholars believe Plato invented the myth as a way to present his philosophical theories.