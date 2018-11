© Kira_Plett, Getty Images/iStockphoto

"If she comes back, is there a better way I can approach her? This has been such a sweet time for moms and daughters and having a boy there is naturally going to change things. We live in a world where boys get everything and girls are left with the crumbs, and I would think this mom would realize that, but she seems to think her son is entitled to crash this girls-only time. I know I can't legally keep her from a public park, but can I appeal to her better nature?" the mom asked Hax.

A girl's mom got a reality check from Washington Post advice columnist Carolyn Hax after she felt justified in excluding a little boy from a public playground.The anonymous mother wrote to Hax about her " playground drama ." It seems she and other moms of daughters had unofficially claimed a local playground as their girls-only meetup place at a set time each week.Until disaster struck and a strange mother brought her son to the public park and dared to let him slide, swing and play during their special time.How dare a grown adult justify stomping on the feelings of a child. And using it as some sort of "cosmic correction," in the male-female balance is despicable, she said.The little boy does not feel entitled to anything other than playtime at a PUBLIC park.Hax wrote, adding if the mother wants a girls-only playdate, she can do so on private property."Goddess help us all," said Hax.