Mueller has been investigating Democrat allegations that Trump "colluded" with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, so far without any evidence to that effect. The probe was overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, since AG Jeff Sessions had recused himself on account of being a part of Trump's campaign.
After Sessions resigned on Wednesday, however, his chief of staff Matthew Whitaker was appointed as acting AG, prompting panic that Trump was moving to quash the Mueller inquiry.
"This is the 'Break Glass in Case of Emergency' plan to protect the Mueller investigation," tweeted MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, promoting the rallies. "We knew this would happen at some point - the day has arrived."
Comment: MSNBC silent as arch-hypocrite Rachel Maddow openly roots for #Resistance on Twitter, while Fox News 'dresses down' Hannity for Trump campaign appearance
On Thursday, thousands gathered at Times Square in New York City.
There was a protest in Boston, Massachusetts as well.
"Save Mueller" signs were added to the ongoing protest in front of the White House that began in July, organized by former Hillary Clinton aide Adam Parkhomenko.
Comment: Just when it couldn't get crazier.