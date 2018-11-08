SessionsWhitaker
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions • Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
The Gateway Pundit called it-Attorney General Jeff Sessions is OUT!

Jeff Sessions turned in his resignation Wednesday, the day after the midterm elections, at President Trump's request.

Matthew G. Whitaker will now take over as Acting Attorney General until the position can be filled permanently.

TRUMP: We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well....

Sessions' resignation puts the spotlight on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein - what will happen to the DAG now that Sessions is out?

According to reports, Rosenstein is to remain as Deputy Attorney General... for now, but his job overseeing the Mueller probe will be coming to an end.

A U.S. official said Wednesday that Matthew Whitaker, the Acting AG will take now take over the Mueller probe.


Matthew Whitaker is described as a "Trump loyalist" who has been privately described as the West Wing's "eyes and ears" in the Justice Department, says the New York Times.