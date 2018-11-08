The Gateway Pundit called it-Attorney General Jeff Sessions is OUT!: We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well....Sessions' resignation puts the spotlight on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein - what will happen to the DAG now that Sessions is out?A U.S. official said Wednesday that Matthew Whitaker, the Acting AG will take now take over the Mueller probe.