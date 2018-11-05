© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson made the announcement after joining overUpon his arrival to Oman, the UK defense secretary announced that a huge new training base will open in the Gulf state, the Daily Mail reported.Hundreds of troops will reportedly be deployed to the permanent base from next March, the month which also marks the deadline for the UK's divorce from the EU.Speaking from the UK Royal Navy's Albion-class amphibious transport dock HMS Albion, which arrived in Oman in early October, he reportedly said:Riding to a live firepower demonstration in a Challenger 2 tank,, with a Union Jack flag waving behind him - a scene which, as"This is the largest military exercise that is going on in the world at present. Britain isn't retreating from the world. We are stepping out," Williamson reportedly said.