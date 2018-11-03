Airlines are paying about 40% more for jet fuel than they were a year ago. Trucking costs were up 7% annually in September, as trucking companies passed along their own higher labor costs. Private-sector wages and salaries in the September-ended quarter rose 3.1% from a year earlier, the strongest gain since 2008, the Labor Department said Wednesday.



Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturers are paying roughly 8% more for aluminum and 38% more for steel than a year ago as the industry adjusts to tariffs the Trump administration levied on imports of those metals. Also, a 10% tariff the administration imposed in September on $200 billion worth of various goods from China is weighing on businesses that buy those imports. (source)

What is inflation?

Inflation is a sustained increase in the general level of prices for goods and services.

When inflation goes up, there is a decline in the value, or purchasing power of money.

Variations on inflation include disinflation , deflation, hyperinflation and stagflation.

Theories as to the cause of inflation are up for debate. Some common theories include demand-pull inflation, cost-push inflation, and monetary inflation.

When there is unanticipated inflation, creditors lose, people on a fixed-income lose, menu costs go up, uncertainty reduces spending and exporters aren't as competitive.

Lack of inflation (or deflation) is not necessarily a good thing and can lead to destabilizing deflationary spirals.

Inflation is measured with a price index.

The two main groups of price indexes that measure inflation are the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Indexes. The GDP- and Price-deflator are also used.

Interest rates are decided in the U.S. by the Federal Reserve. Inflation plays a large role in the Fed's decisions regarding interest rates since it uses inflation-targeting as a policy.

In the long term, stocks and precious metals are good protection against inflation. (source)

The problem is, consumers are barely getting by as it is.

According to a shocking new study that was just released, 62 percent of all jobs in the United States do not pay enough to support a middle class life. That means that "the American Dream" is truly out of reach for most of the country at this point. Today, Americans are working harder than ever but the cost of living continues to rise much faster than our paychecks are increasing.



Earlier this month, I went and looked at the latest numbers from the Social Security Administration, and I discovered that 50 percent of all American workers make less than $30,533 a year. But that is just above poverty level. In fact, the federal poverty level for a family of five is currently $29,420. Most families are just barely scraping by from month to month, and most U.S. workers are just one major setback away from falling out of the middle class...



...We have been told that the economy has been "booming" in recent years, but the truth is that it has only been booming for people at the very top of the pyramid. (source)

Here are some examples of the inflation we're about to see.

Prices have already been rising for dining out

McDonald's Big Mac: up 4.7%

Chipotle Steak Burrito: up 4.4%

Starbucks coffee: 8.9%

Dominos Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza: 5.9%

Jimmy John's Turkey Sandwich: 6%

Panda Express Orange Chicken: 2.8%

Other things with correlation to inflation

Inflation is also related closely to unemployment. The Phillips Curve relates the inverse relationship between the two. The theory states that with economic growth comes inflation, which in turn should lead to more jobs and less unemployment. However, the original concept has been challenged empirically due to the occurrence of stagflation in the 1970's when there were high levels of both inflation and unemployment. Economists have responded by allowing for many different Phillips Curves to exist, or by amending the relationship between inflation and unemployment to changes in the rates of inflation and unemployment. (source)

Interest rates directly affect lending and borrowing because higher interest rates make servicing loans more costly... A tightening, or rate increase, attempts to head off future inflation. (source)

How does an everyday middle-class family battle inflation?

What can you make yourself with resources you can acquire locally?

What staples can you purchase in bulk to be able to make things from scratch?

What can you build?

What can you reuse?

What can you repair?

What can you grow?

What will you do to fight inflation?

