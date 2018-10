© Alex Wong/Getty Images



anti-interventionist approach to foreign policy

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is considering running for president in 2020, a source with direct knowledge of her deliberations told POLITICO.Rania Batrice, an adviser to the progressive congresswoman and deputy campaign manager on Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, has been putting out feelers for digital and speechwriting staff for Gabbard. One person approached about the positions say that 2020 wasn't mentioned explicitly, but it was heavily implied.Batrice denied that the staffers are being hired for a presidential campaign. She did not dispute, however, that Gabbard is considering joining what's expected to be a crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders."I think everybody is focused on 2018, but we will see what happens after that," Batrice said in an interview. "Someone like Tulsi, with her experience, is an important voice in the party and the country."Top aides to Gabbard did not respond to multiple requests for comment.Gabbard has also drawn controversy, which would surely become a factor in any presidential race. In 2017, she came under heavy criticism for meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad and expressing skepticism that he was behind chemical attacks, urging caution over the use of military force. She also raised suspicion among progressives fo r meeting with president-elect Donald Trump during the presidential transition in 2016.But Gabbard became a darling of the left in 2016 when she resigned as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee after fighting against a primary debate schedule that seemed designed to give Hillary Clinton an advantage. She was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Sanders.