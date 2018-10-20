NPC liberal clones
After a rapidly spreading meme compared liberals to mindless, computer-controlled characters from RPGs and video games, liberals across the country all argued against the meme at the same time, chanting, "We are not mindless NPCs" in perfect unison.

Having apparently received a memo from top mainstream media outlets, all liberals around the country dutifully stood up, walked outside, tilted their heads toward the sky, and shouted the slogan for a full minute. "We are not mindless NPCs, we are not mindless NPCs, we are not mindless NPCS" could be heard echoing through the streets of every major metropolitan area in the nation.

Finally, their duty to defend themselves as being freethinkers having been completed, all progressives wandered back inside and awaited instruction from CNN, the Huffington Post, and clips of Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight.

At publishing time, a new directive had been issued for all liberals to chant, "Republicans are mindless Russian bots" for several minutes at the same time.