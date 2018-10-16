Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump
© Reuters
After a federal judge tossed porn star Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Trump, the president took to Twitter to gloat, calling Daniels "horseface" and her case against him "a total con."

"'Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials [sic] lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees,'" Trump tweeted on Tuesday, quoting Fox News. "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"


Daniels' - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - lawsuit argued that Trump defamed her with a tweet in April. Daniels had posted a sketch of a man she claimed threatened her to keep quiet about an affair she had with the president in 2006, a sketch Trump said depicted a "nonexistent man."

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero dismissed Daniels' suit on Monday, arguing that Trump's response was not defamatory. Daniels was also ordered to pay Trump's legal fees, in what his lawyer Charles Harder called "total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels."

Daniels' other lawsuit against the president, which challenges the validity of a $130,000 'hush money' agreement paid to Daniels by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, is still ongoing. Cohen claims Trump instructed him to make the payment, while Trump denies any knowledge about the payments.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, said that he plans to appeal Monday's decision. He also called Trump a "disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States" for referring to Daniels as "horseface."


Daniels herself hit back too, slamming Trump for his "incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter," as well as his manhood, which she described in graphic detail in a recently released book about the alleged affair. Elsewhere on Twitter, Trump's insult provoked furious reaction.




Daniels had appealed to the public for financial support in her legal fight with Trump, and had crowdfunded over $580,000 from supporters eager to land a blow on the president. Fate, however, is not without a sense of irony, as many of these die-hard anti-Trumpers will now see their donations go towards paying Trump's legal fees, much to the delight of Trump supporters.