President Trump once again lambasted the idea of socialized healthcare, as Medicare for All becomes a mainstream Democrat position and more and more Americans warm to the idea of socialism.Trump also suggested that socialized healthcare would be a first step towards a socialist America, and accused Democrats of trying to "model America's economy after Venezuela," a formerly oil-rich socialist state now wracked by starvation and mass exodus of refugees.Long-championed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Medicare for All is now endorsed by 70 percent of Americans, 123 House and 15 Senate Democrats. Among the senators is Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, all considered 2020 presidential hopefuls.Sanders' plan has also found support among young up-and coming progressives, like Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described socialist who upset the Democratic establishment by defeating 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York primary this June."This is not a pipe dream," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Chris Cuomo this August. "Every other nation does this -- why can't America?"Advocates tout the hidden costs of America's current system - time taken off work by sick employees, the economic drain of uninsured citizens, and healthcare costs borne by employers - as more reasons to socialize healthcare. However, Trump's $32.6 trillion price tag is accurate, according to a study carried out this July.Healthcare is just one battleground in Trump's ongoing war against socialism.This line word-for-word mirrored his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, in which he blasted Venezuela for embodying the ills of socialism, which he said inevitably leads to "suffering, corruption and decay."Equating Democrats with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's regime has been one of Trump's key messages in the runup to this year's midterm elections, now less than a month away."The main base of the Democrats have shifted so far left that we'll end up being Venezuela. This country would end up being Venezuela," he told reporters on Monday. "I think a lot of Democrats are going to be voting Republican on November 6."However, the poll did not define 'socialism,' which to the US public could mean anything from a Scandinavian-style welfare state to the horrors and repression of Stalin's Russia or Mao's China.