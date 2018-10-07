The Wall Street Journal reported:
On Thursday, a day after sending to the White House the report on its investigation into the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, the FBI sent the White House and Senate an additional package of information that included text messages from Ms. McLean to Ms. Keyser, according to a person familiar with the matter.Via The Washington Post:
Ms. McLean's lawyer, David Laufman, said in a statement: "Any notion or claim that Ms. McLean pressured Leland Keyser to alter Ms. Keyser's account of what she recalled concerning the alleged incident between Dr. Ford and Brett Kavanaugh is absolutely false."
A Justice Department official who helped oversee the controversial probes of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and Russian interference in the 2016 election stepped down this week.According to Conservative Treehouse Laufman would know about the criminal FISA surveillance of President Trump.
David Laufman, an experienced federal prosecutor who in 2014 became chief of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, said farewell to colleagues Wednesday. He cited personal reasons.
His departure from the high-pressure job comes as President Trump and his Republican allies have stepped up attacks on the Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III for their handling of the Russia probe.
In his former position, Laufman would have been involved and hold knowledge of the FISA "Title-1" surveillance program initiated on target Carter Page and the "incidental" Trump campaign officials. Laufman would also have close contact with former Asst. Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr; husband of Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr.Whoever is heading this operation, has very deep pockets.
David Laufman also participated in the July 2nd, 2016 interview of Hillary Clinton.
Comment: David Laufman has been very busy the last couple of years, from letting Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills walk, to interviewing Hillary and helping her walk.