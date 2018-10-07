monica mclean kavanaugh hearing
Where are all of these fake accusers and witnesses getting the money to hire so many high powered and expensive lawyers? Someone has put big money behind these false accusations, and we need to know who it is. The latest major hire is the new lawyer for Monica McLean. His name is David Laufman. You may not know his name, but you know his work. He worked on the Hillary investigation. He was instrumental in bringing Gen Michael Flynn down, and he was working on the Russian collusion investigation, quitting when investigators started getting close to the DOJ corruption.

The Wall Street Journal reported:
On Thursday, a day after sending to the White House the report on its investigation into the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, the FBI sent the White House and Senate an additional package of information that included text messages from Ms. McLean to Ms. Keyser, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ms. McLean's lawyer, David Laufman, said in a statement: "Any notion or claim that Ms. McLean pressured Leland Keyser to alter Ms. Keyser's account of what she recalled concerning the alleged incident between Dr. Ford and Brett Kavanaugh is absolutely false."
Via The Washington Post:
A Justice Department official who helped oversee the controversial probes of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and Russian interference in the 2016 election stepped down this week.

David Laufman, an experienced federal prosecutor who in 2014 became chief of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, said farewell to colleagues Wednesday. He cited personal reasons.

His departure from the high-pressure job comes as President Trump and his Republican allies have stepped up attacks on the Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III for their handling of the Russia probe.
According to Conservative Treehouse Laufman would know about the criminal FISA surveillance of President Trump.
In his former position, Laufman would have been involved and hold knowledge of the FISA "Title-1" surveillance program initiated on target Carter Page and the "incidental" Trump campaign officials. Laufman would also have close contact with former Asst. Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr; husband of Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr.

David Laufman also participated in the July 2nd, 2016 interview of Hillary Clinton.
Whoever is heading this operation, has very deep pockets.