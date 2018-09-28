Feminists in Sweden are taking on the alphabet, specifically, the phonetic alphabet used in the military to spell out letters over the radio. Activists are calling to make the system more female inclusive and diverse.In an op-ed for Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, women's organization Fredrika Bremer Association and non-profit NGO Rättviseförmedlingen - which translates to 'the Equalizers' in English - called out the current alphabet for not being "equal" or "diverse"."It's particularly strange for those of us with names that aren't traditionally Swedish, who always have to spell out our names in different situations," the piece argues."The fact that we only have access to male, Swedish names becomes a kind of symbolic elimination-we don't even have access to a language that includes us."Author and politician Ann Heberlein slammed the idea, claiming that "the war on Swedish men continues", adding that such a change will only cost "both money and time". Heberlein suggested that if change is needed, Sweden should instead use the NATO alphabet to bring them into line with the rest of the world.