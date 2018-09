Iraqi social media star Tara Faris has been killed by unidentified gunmen in Baghdad, according to reports, amid a string of murders across the country targeting female activists.Faris was recently listed as one of the most popular Iraqis on social media, with 2.7 million followers on Instagram . Faris, who was born in 1998 to an Iraqi father and a Lebanese mother, got her start as a beauty pageant contestant in 2015, according to Al Arabiya.She then moved to Europe before returning to Iraq, living in Erbil and Baghdad.Earlier this week, a female activist who helped organize protests in Iraq's southern city of Basra was shot dead by masked gunmen.