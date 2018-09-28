Former deputy James White was given a paid vacation last October following the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) opening an investigation into the corrupt cop.
However, before the investigation could conclude, another incident in which this sicko cop was seen flashing his genitals to patrons in a Punta Gorda establishment, was exposed. The incident, which happened in August of 2017, caught up to him ten months later and he was fired.
On Monday, the FDLE's investigation concluded and found that the former Deputy was indeed found to have been trafficking the substance, gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), a chemical known to be abused and can easily be used to produce a form of a "date rape" drug.
According to WINK, experts say GBL is only used for two things: a steroid, and a date rape drug.
"What happens to GBL when you ingest it, it can convert to GBH...GBH is one of those party drugs, date rape drugs, those types of things that can cause faintness or cause someone to pass out, memory loss," said Executive Director of Drug Free Charlotte, Diane Ramseyer.
According to the investigation, White had the GBL shipped to his in-law's house as he tracked it with his computer and phone. What's more, the investigation found that White allegedly tampered with or fabricated physical evidence to cover it up and illegally used a two-way communication device.
After he was caught trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence, illegally using department equipment, and exposing himself, naturally White was charged and arrested, right? Wrong.
After the investigation concluded, the FDLE issued their report noting that White indeed broke the law. His former employer, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office concurred with the investigation and also found that White broke the law.
However, no arrest was made, and no arrest is even planned, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff.
When contacted by WZVN, the sheriff's office noted that it would have no further action as the agency no longer employs White.
Now, White's neighbors are crying foul and asking for this man to be arrested.
"It's disturbing, I mean we're already having all the narcotic issues in the community," one neighbor said.
What this case illustrates is that there are two sets of laws for people in America: one for those connected to the system and one for everyone else.
Rest assured that if anyone else would have committed any one of the multiple crimes White was found to have committed, they would be rotting away in a jail right now. Instead, White was simply fired, allowed to keep his peace officer's license and can-and likely will-move to another town where he will become a cop again.
James McLynas, who is running for Sheriff of Pinellas County in an attempt to reform the corruption made a powerful point and may have an explanation as to why he was never arrested - there are other cops involved.
On Wednesday, McLynas summarized the situation in a Facebook post:
The really disturbing part of all of this is that the Sheriff's deputy wasn't peddling these drugs on the street or using them all himself. He was selling to other deputies.And this, readers of the Free Thought Project, is why it is so hard to force accountability among police.
And that's why the Sheriff refused to file criminal charges against him. Because THEN they would have to actually investigate his drug trafficking. This would of course lead to all of the deputy's drug clients, which were other deputies. And then that would lead to the Sheriff having to charge most of his agency with illegal drug use. That would require the Sheriff to then have to fire at least half of his staff. So, no investigation, no charges and everybody at the Sheriff's office is safe.