Hours after the US and Iranian leaders took aim at each other at the UN General Assembly, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said, at an anti-Iran summit, that Tehran will have "hell to pay" if it crosses the US or its allies.Bolton told the so-called United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) summit in New York.Bolton said.Bolton said the US will be "aggressive and unwavering" when it comes to enforcing sanctions on Iran. He also referenced the European Union's plan for an Iranian payments channel, accusing Brussels of being strong on rhetoric and weak on follow-through.he said.Footage emerged from the conference showing activists of the grassroots movement Code Pink disrupting the event while shouting that Americans "want peace" with Iran.Pompeo responded on stage, saying: "This is the second time I've had someone interrupt a speech on this topic, and I've reminded them all that it would be a wonderful thing if they could protest like that in the country of Iran." The comment was met with applause from the audience.The fresh warnings to Iran come afterTrump also referenced sanctions placed on Iran, saying that Washington has launched a campaign of "economic pressure""We cannot allow the world's leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the planet's most dangerous weapons," the US president said.Hours later, it was Rouhani's turn to take to the stage.Rouhani slammed the US for its "illegal" withdrawal of the Iran nuclear deal, while adding that Tehran is pleased with the fact that the rest of the international community did not follow Washington's lead.Rouhani said.He also accused the US of believing that "might makes right," and said it does not attempt to conceal the fact that it wishes to overthrow the very Iranian government that it is inviting to talks.Rouhani, however, also called for dialogue, sayingthat it walked away from, and with