We now know that the attack in Salisbury, the ultra-secret and very deadly nerve agent novichok was used. The two Russian suspects we know are Russian military intelligence officers and they brought the novichok from Russia with them two days before the attack.



It is thought to be 10 times more toxic than VX and very persistent. Probably less than half an egg cup full of agent transfixed the world for two weeks and greatly increased the tensions between the west and Russia."

So how to explain that not even the Skripals, who allegedly got the stuff on their hands, were killed by it?