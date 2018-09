"Pursuant to a Supreme Court ruling, residents of Khan al-Ahmar received a notice today requiring them to demolish all the structures on the site by October 1st, 2018. If you refuse, the authorities will enforce demolition orders as per a court decision and the law."

Cut West Bank in two

The Israeli government has told Palestinians living in a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank to demolish their homes within the next eight days and leave.The warning on Sunday comes just weeks afterThe Israeli defence ministry unit that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said in a statement:Earlier this month,"No one will leave. We will have to be expelled by force," village spokesman Eid Abu Khamis told Al Jazeera, adding that a residents' meeting would be held later on the issue. "If we wanted to take these incentives we would have taken them 30 years ago, the incentives kept coming but all of us refused.Yousef Abu Dahouk, a 37-year-old father of four, told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces entered the village and brandished heavy weaponry in front of children near a school that is also expected to be demolished."Israeli forces tried to enter the school but activists prevented them. After that, they walked around the village, in between homes and explored the place, trying to find out how many activists there are. Then they left."Khan al-Ahmar is situated a few kilometres from Jerusalem between two major illegal Israeli settlements, Maale Adumim and Kfar Adumim, which the Israeli government wants to expand.The villagers are members of the Bedouin Jahalin tribe, which was expelled from their lands in the Naqab (Negev) desert by the Israeli military in the 1950s. They were displaced twice more before they settled in Khan al-Ahmar, long before the illegal settlements around it existed.The court's decision was largely based on the premise that the village was built without Israeli permission, which Palestinians say is impossible to obtain because of the expansion of illegal Jewish-only Israeli settlements there.In early July, Israeli bulldozers destroyed a number of tents and other structures in Khan al-Ahmar, sparking confrontations with local residents.