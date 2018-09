© AP Photo / Andy Wong

Speaking during yet another rally, this time in Missouri, the US president warned about the spiraling tariff war with China and questioned whether the latter dared to challenge the US with retaliatory measures in response to the latest US tariffs affecting $200 billion of Chinese goods.Donald Trump, who had come to Springfield, Missouri, to advocate for Josh Hawley, a Republican candidate at the upcoming elections,"We are cracking down on the unfair trade practices of China. ... We have rebuilt China. We have given them such wealth. And we are changing it. So we charged 25 percent on $50 billion worth of merchandise tariffs coming in. And then they said, 'We're going to do the same thing.' And I've said: 'That is okay. We have far more bullets,' he told a cheering crowd, as he discussed different points on the country's agenda.This speech got mixed reactions on social media, as some feared there'd be negative consequences of the ongoing showdown.​Others stood for Trump, defending his vision.​At the same time, on September 22, it became known that China had pulled out of high-ranking talks on tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal. Beijing has cancelled two delegation set to meet US officials in Washington, one of which was to be headed by vice-premier Liu He. Next week they are expected to continue negotiating the tariff war with US representatives.Chinese-US trade tensions escalated in March after US President Donald Trump announced import tariffs on steel and aluminum. Since then, Washington and Beijing have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, with bilateral trade consultations so far failing to halt the mounting trade war.