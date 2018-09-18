© Unknown



"China never said it doesn't want to negotiate with the US," Yang Weimin, a former senior economic and foreign policy adviser to President Xi Jinping, said Sunday, as cited by the Wall Street Journal. He added, however, that Washington should first "show sincerity" in its desire to resolve the trading dispute. "China is not going to negotiate with a gun pointed to its head," the official noted.

US President Donald Trump has announced import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China has promised to retaliate.The move, which sees $200 billion worth of Chinese imports slapped with a ten percent levy, comes amid a deepening trade spat between the world's two largest economies.The ten percent tariff will take effect on September 24, and rise to 25 percent on January 1, 2019.In anticipation of Trump's tariff announcement,The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 92.55 points, or 0.35 percent. The S&P 500 lost 16.18 points, or 0.56 percent, and Nasdaq dropped 114.25 points, or 1.43 percent.Chinese officials have suggested that planned talks between trade delegations from both countries will now not go ahead.Both countries have already slapped levies on $50 billion of each other's exports. Currently, thePresident Trump defended his mercantilist policy on Monday, tweeting thatThe president, who has also engaged in trade battles with allies in the European Union and Canada then warned:If all of Trump's planned tariffs are applied, Monday's levies, plus the existing $50 billion and planned $260 billion in tariffed goods