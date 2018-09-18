O'Keefe told us on Friday about his latest investigation on the corrupt Deep State in Washington DC. The video he revealed was shocking.
James later teased his investigation to the St. Louis crowd at the Gateway Eagle Council.
On Tuesday James O'Keefe and Project Veritas dropped the first video in their Deep State series.
This video features a State Department employee, Stuart Karaffa, engaged in radical socialist political activity on the taxpayer's dime, while advocating for government resistance. The New York Times has their anonymous Deep State leakers - James O'Keefe has real people with names, rank and video.
Who's the REAL news network again?
In fact, Karaffa says "Resist everything. Every level. F*ck sh*t up."
Karaffa is a leader in the Washington DC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).
"... I'm careful about it. I don't leave a paper trail, like I leave emails, and like any press s**t that comes up I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my like draft messages ready to send out."He doesn't believe that he will be caught and punished by the appropriate authorities, saying, "Maybe someday I'll go to board of elections jail, probably not."
He admits further, "I have nothing to lose. It's impossible to fire federal employees."
Stuart Karaffa is just the first federal government employee that Project Veritas has filmed in an undercover series unmasking the Deep State.
The Deep State is real and dangerous and working in Washington DC to take down President Trump.
Here is the first video from Project Veritas's Deep State series.
Comment: See more on Project Veritas' real journalism that is working to reveal Washington in all it's ugly glory: