"Were there any witnesses? Just keep it that way. Seriously.

If there weren't any witnesses, it's your word against the kid's. Kids f*cking lie. Seriously."



Mankini said in the video, which was posted to YouTube. "But if there were no witnesses, then you have that deniability and that's something that could be used," he said. "No I didn't do it. There's no scars, marks, ... or bruises or anything.

There's no evidence."

Mankini told the journalist during the November 2015 meeting that "teachers have smacked kids before. And ... sometimes they're still working. I

've seen it go away more than anything else," Mankini said.

The union official even relayed his own experiences with ruffing up students. "I clotheslined a kid in a class one time, you know and of course I was pretending, I was pointing at the kids and the kids saw the kid went down," Mankini said. "I mean, he ran into my arm. He wasn't supposed to be in my class and of course I caught him here and he went down backwards.