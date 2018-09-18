In order for them to form visible blooms and increase the melting of the snow and ice, they just need the right conditions, which at a minimum involve basic nutrients and melting. Right now, the availability of liquid water from snow and ice becomes higher, favoring the growth of snow and ice algae.
This is an increasing problem in the Arctic, Alpine, and Himalayan glaciers. Blooms of red snow and brown ice are turning up in Antarctica, too.
One of those drivers, he believes, is the darkening caused by the algal blooms that quilt the snow-strewn Greenland ice every summer.
These ice algae are photosynthetic organisms that produce biological sunscreen molecules to protect them from the sun, which in the Arctic in summer stays above the horizon up to 24 hours a day. The darker surface lowers its ability to reflect the sunlight back into space, and that results in more light absorbed and more melting.
As algae spreads over larger areas of the ice sheet, the effect will be compounded, leading to even more melting. A recent study found that algal blooms can contribute as much as 13 percent more ice melt over a season.
The Greenland ice sheet is the biggest piece of ice in the Northern Hemisphere. Each year, it loses 270 billion tons of ice, adding a fraction of an inch to global sea levels. The amount of melting is speeding up year by year, and if the entire ice sheet melted, it would add 20 feet to sea levels.
Scientists are worried that if it melts more quickly its effects will be felt in coastal areas from New York to Shanghai to Miami, as well as in low-lying areas like Bangladesh and Indonesia.
Source: National Geographic - Mysterious Microbes Turning Polar Ice Pink, Speeding Up Melt
